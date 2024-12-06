Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8274; (P) 0.8287; (R1) 0.8311; More…

EUR/GBP is still bounded in range trading above 0.8259 support and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, decisive break of 0.8259 will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support. On the upside, break of 0.8311 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for recovery. But still, outlook will stay bearish as long a 0.8446 resistance holds, and downside breakout is expected at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.