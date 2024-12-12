Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8221; (P) 0.8236; (R1) 0.8248; More…

EUR/GBP’s down trend is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 0.8201 key support. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.8268 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 0.8363 resistance will be the first signal of bullish trend reversal. However, sustained break of 0.8201 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.