Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8216; (P) 0.8247; (R1) 0.8265; More…

No change in EUR/GBP’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the downside. Firm break of 0.8224 will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. But break of 0.8326 resistance is needed to confirm short term bottoming. Meanwhile, sustained break of 0.9201 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, focus is now on whether 0.8201 key support (2022 low) is strong enough to complete the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). In any case, medium term outlook will be neutral at best until decisive break of 0.8624 key resistance. Otherwise, risk will stay on the downside even in case of strong rebound.