Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8361; (P) 0.8390; (R1) 0.8411; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral for consolidations below 0.8416 temporary top. Downside should be contained above 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8330) to bring another rise. Break of 0.8416 will resume the rally from 0.8239 to target 0.8472 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, EUR/GBP is still bounded inside medium term falling channel. While rebound from 0.8221 might extend higher, it could still develop into a corrective pattern. Overall outlook will be neutral at best and down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) could extend, at least until decisive break of channel resistance (now at 0.8511).