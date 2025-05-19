Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8389; (P) 0.8411; (R1) 0.8428; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside at this point. As noted before, rise from 0.8221 should have completed as a correction to 0.8737. Initial bias is on the downside this week for 0.8221/8239 support zone. On the upside, above 0.8439 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. However, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.