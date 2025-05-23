Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8387; (P) 0.8418; (R1) 0.8438; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. Overall outlook stay bearish as long as 0.8539 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8392 temporary low will resume the decline from 0.8737 to 0.8221/8239 support zone.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. However, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.