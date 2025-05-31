EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rebounded after dipping to 0.8354 last week. The development suggests that a short term bottom was formed, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for 0.8458 resistance, and then 38.2% retracement of 0.8737 to 0.8354 at 0.8500. Nevertheless, break of 0.8354 will resume the decline from 0.8737 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. There is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.