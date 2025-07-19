EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8696 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. As long as 0.8607 support holds, further rally is expected. On the upside, above 0.8696 will bring retest of 0.8737 high. However, firm break of 0.8607 will confirm short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Deeper fall should be seen back to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8541).

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, firm break of 0.8737 will still pave the way to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. For now, further rise will remain in favor as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8467) holds.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.