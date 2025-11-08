Sat, Nov 08, 2025 @ 05:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

Action Forex
By Action Forex

EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8828 last week but retreated again. Initial bias stays neutral this week for more consolidations. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8761 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8828 will resume the whole rally from 0.8221 and target 0.8867 fibonacci level. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, decisive break of 0.8761 will confirm short term topping, and bring deeper fall to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8708).

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Firm break of 0.8654 support will be the first sign that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high).

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.