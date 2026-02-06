Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8651; (P) 0.8686; (R1) 0.8741; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first as it’s still bounded in range of 0.8611/8744. On the upside, firm break of 0.8744 will argue that fall from 0.8863 has completed as a correction. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for retesting 0.8863, with prospect of resuming larger up trend. Nevertheless, on the downside, decisive break of 0.8631 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618) will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom (2024 low) is seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8625) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. In this case, deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201/21 key support zone. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.