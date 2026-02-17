Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8687; (P) 0.8695; (R1) 0.8704; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/GBP and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8744 resistance will indicate that fall from 0.8863 has completed as a correction. Further rally should then be seen back to retest 0.8863 high. On the downside, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618 will carry larger bearish implications and turn outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom (2024 low) is seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8631) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. In this case, deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201/21 key support zone. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.