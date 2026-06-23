EU/GBP is still holding above 0.8615 support despite current sharp fall. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.8686 resistance will bring further rally back to 0.8278 resistance. Decisive break there will argue that fall from 0.8863 has completed already. On the downside, however, decisive break of 0.8610 support will revive the case of bearish trend reversal.

In the bigger picture, focus is staying on 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8618. Strong rebound from there will retain medium term bullishness. Rise from 0.8221 should resume through 0.8863 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8618 will confirm that whole rise from 0.8221 has completed at 0.8863. Deeper decline should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least.