Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral first with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen but upside should be limited by 0.8601 support turned resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, break of 0.8531 temporary will resume the down trend from 0.8863 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 (2024 low) to 0.8863 (2025 high) at 0.8618. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8863 hold.