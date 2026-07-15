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EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

EUR/GBP is staying in consolidations above 0.8507 and intraday bias remains neutral. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, but upside should be limited below 0.8610 support turned resistance to bring another fall. Below 0.8507 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 (2024 low) to 0.8863 (2025 high) at 0.8618. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8863 hold.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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