Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. While another rise cannot be ruled out, strong resistance should be seen from 0.8610 support turned resistance to limit upside. On the downside, break of 0.8258 support will argue that the corrective rebound from 0.8453 has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting this low.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) should have completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.