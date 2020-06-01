Daily Pivots: (S1) 119.11; (P) 119.50; (R1) 120.14; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Rise from 114.42 is seen as at least correcting the fall from 122.87. Further rally should be seen to 121.14 resistance next. Sustained break there will target 122.87 key resistance. On the downside, below 118.85 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rise will remain in favor as long as 117.11 support holds.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. EUR/JPY is staying well inside falling channel and below falling 55 week EMA. Deeper fall could be seen to retest 109.48 (2016 low) next. On the upside, break of 122.87 resistance is needed to confirm medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of rebound.