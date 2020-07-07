Daily Pivots: (S1) 120.86; (P) 121.42; (R1) 122.00; More….

Outlook in EUR/JPY is unchanged. As long as 122.11 resistance holds, fall from 124.43 is expected to resume sooner or later. Break of 120.58 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 119.31 support. Break will target 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 124.43 at 118.24. On the upside, however, break of 122.11 will argue that fall from 124.43 has completed. Stronger rise would be seen to retest 124.43.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.59 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 119.60) holds. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.