EUR/JPY’s choppy rebound from 119.31 resumed last week by taking out 121.96 resistance. Further rise is expected this week for 124.43 high. Based on current momentum, we don’t expect a break there on first attempt. On the downside, break of 120.27 support should start the third leg of the corrective pattern from 124.43 to 119.31 support, and probably further to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 124.43 at 118.24.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.59 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 120.26) holds. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 124.45) should confirm the start of another medium term rising leg.