EUR/JPY surged to as high as 124.29 last week but failed to break through 124.43 resistance and retreated. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 121.96 support holds. On the upside, firm break of 124.43 will resume the rise from 114.42 to 61.8% projection of 114.42 to 124.43 from 119.31 at 125.49. On the downside, however, break of 121.96 will turn bias to the downside for 119.31 support instead.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.59 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 120.80) holds. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 124.50) should confirm the start of another medium term rising leg.