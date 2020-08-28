Daily Pivots: (S1) 125.39; (P) 125.74; (R1) 126.34; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. As long as 124.31 support holds, further rally is in favor. On the upside, break of 126.75 will resume the rally from 114.42. However, considering bearish divergence condition in daily MACD, firm break of 124.31 should confirm short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 123.47), to correct the rally from 114.42.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.49 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 123.03) holds. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.