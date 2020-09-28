Daily Pivots: (S1) 122.54; (P) 122.84; (R1) 123.08; More….

EUR/JPY’s decline from 127.07 resumes after brief consolidations and focus is now on 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23. Sustained break there will pave the way to o 61.8% retracement at 119.25, which is close to 119.31 key support. In any case, break of 124.31 resistance is needed to indicate completion of the decline. Otherwise, further fall will remain in favor in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.