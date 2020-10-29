Daily Pivots: (S1) 122.10; (P) 122.64; (R1) 123.10; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Corrective decline from 127.07 is in progress. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23 will target 61.8% retracement at 119.25, which is close to 119.31 key support. On the upside, above 123.18 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.