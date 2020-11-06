Daily Pivots: (S1) 122.06; (P) 122.62; (R1) 123.03; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point as it’s staying in consolidation from 121.63 temporary low. Deeper decline would remain in favor as long as 125.08 resistance holds, even in case of strong recovery. Break of 121.63 will resume the fall from 127.07, to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 119.25, which is close to 119.31 key support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.