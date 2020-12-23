<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 126.00; (P) 126.31; (R1) 126.70; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for more consolidations first. On the upside, firm break of 127.07 will resume whole rebound from 114.42. Next target is 128.67 medium term fibonacci level. On the downside, though, break of 125.70 support will turn bias to the downside, to extend the consolidation pattern from1 27.07 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67. Sustained trading above there will target 137.49 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.