<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.93; (P) 130.19; (R1) 130.68; More….

EUR/JPY’s up trend resumed through 130.46 temporary top. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 100% projection of 121.63 to 127.48 from 125.07 at 130.92. Sustained break there will target 161.8% projection at 134.53 next. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 129.47 minor support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for pull back.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high).