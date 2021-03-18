Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.93; (P) 130.19; (R1) 130.68; More….
EUR/JPY’s up trend resumed through 130.46 temporary top. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 100% projection of 121.63 to 127.48 from 125.07 at 130.92. Sustained break there will target 161.8% projection at 134.53 next. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 129.47 minor support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for pull back.
In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high).