<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.78; (P) 131.68; (R1) 132.33; More….

EUR/JPY’s correction from 133.44 is extending and deeper fall could be seen. But downside should be contained above 130.45 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 132.55 minor resistance will bring retest of 133.44 first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 114.42. However, firm break of 130.45 will dampen out bullish view and bring deeper fall back to 127.91 key support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress and the strong support support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Further rise would be seen to retest 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will resume the whole long term rise from 109.03 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 109.03 to 137.49 from 114.42 at 142.88. This will now remain the favored case as long as 127.91 support holds.