Mon, Mar 28, 2022 @ 11:15 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 133.65; (P) 134.20; (R1) 134.67; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current up trend should target 136.53 projection level next. On the downside, though, break of 132.31 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 136.53, and then 137.49 (2018 high). In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.

