EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY formed a temporary top at 137.50 last week, after hitting 137.49 long term resistance, and turned sideway. Initial bias remains neutral first. As long as 133.70 support holds, further rally is still expected. On the upside, sustained break of 137.49 resistance will resume larger up trend for 144.06 projection level next. However, firm break of 133.70 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Sustained break of 137.49 (2018 high) will resume larger pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, focus is now on 137.49 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole rise from 94.11 (2012 low) is resuming through 149.76 resistance. This will be a slightly favored case for now, as long as 124.37 support holds.