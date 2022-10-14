<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.44; (P) 143.26; (R1) 144.77; More….

EUR/JPY’s rebound from 132.32 resumed by breaking 144.06 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 145.62 high. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 140.88 support intact, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 133.38 support holds, the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still extend through 145.62 high. In that case, next target is 149.76 (2015 high). However, sustained break of 133.38 will be a sign of medium term bearish reversal and bring deeper fall to 124.37 support first.