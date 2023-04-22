EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s rally from 137.37 extended higher last week but formed a temporary top at 147.85 and retreated. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally will remain mildly in favor as long as 145.66 resistance turned support holds. Decisive break of 148.38 will resume larger up trend to 149.75 long term resistance. However, firm break of 145.66 will indicate that corrective pattern from 148.38 has started the third leg. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 142.53 support first and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 140.44) holds, larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 long term resistance. Decisive break there will resume long term up trend. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 148.38 at 135.40.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 134.11 resistance turned support holds (2021 high). Sustained break of 149.76 (2014 high) will open up further rally, as resumption of the rise from 94.11 (2012 low), towards 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 109.03 at 164.68.