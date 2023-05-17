<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.67; (P) 148.09; (R1) 148.56; More….

No change in EUR/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is in favor as long as 149.25 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 146.01) will bring deeper pull back to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 151.60 at 143.84. On the upside, though, firm break of 149.25 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 151.60 high instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 153.64. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 139.05 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.