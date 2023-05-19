<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.96; (P) 149.21; (R1) 149.63; More….

EUR/JPY breached 149.25 resistance briefly but quickly retreated. Intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 149.25 resistance will argue that pull back from 151.60 has completed at 146.12 already. Stronger rally should be seen back to retest 151.60. On the downside, however, break of 146.12 will resume the fall to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 151.60 at 143.84.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 153.64. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 139.05 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.