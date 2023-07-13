Thu, Jul 13, 2023 @ 09:06 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.62; (P) 154.08; (R1) 154.67; More….

EUR/JPY recovered after falling to 153.32 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further decline is in favor as long as 155.66 minor resistance holds. Below 153.32 will target 55 D EMA (now at 152.36) and below. nevertheless, above 155.66 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 157.99 high instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.