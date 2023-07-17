<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.53; (P) 181.41; (R1) 182.62; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the upside for retesting 183.99 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 187.36 projection level. On the downside, however, break of 179.45 will extend the pull back to 55 D EMA (now at 177.01).

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue. On resumption, next target is 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36, and then 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.