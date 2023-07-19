<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.14; (P) 155.64; (R1) 156.41; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays mildly on the upside, as rebound from 153.32 is in progress for retesting 157.99 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, break of 153.32 will extend the pull back from 157.99 to 55 D EMA (now at 152.87) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway.