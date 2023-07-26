<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.30; (P) 156.10; (R1) 156.57; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the upside, sustained break of 157.99 will confirm resumption of larger up trend, and target 162.82 projection level next. Nevertheless, break of 155.57 minor support will bring deeper decline to extend the corrective pattern from 157.99.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway.