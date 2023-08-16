<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.41; (P) 158.88; (R1) 159.21; More….

EUR/JPY continues to lose upside momentum as seen in 4H MACD. But with 158.17 minor support intact, intraday bias stays on the upside. Current up trend should target 61.8% projection of 139.05 to 157.99 from 151.39 at 163.09 next. On the downside, below 158.17 minor support will turn bias neutral again and bring more consolidations.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96. This will now remain the favored case as long as 151.39 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.