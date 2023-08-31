<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.95; (P) 159.36; (R1) 160.17; More….

EUR/JPY’s breach of 159.47 argues that larger up trend is resuming. But intraday bias is turned neutral again with the retreat from 159.75. For now, further rally is in favor as long as 156.85 support holds. Above 159.75 will extend the rise from 163.06 projection level. Nevertheless, break of 156.85 will turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 156.20) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96. This will remain the favored case as long as 151.39 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.