EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY breached 159.47 to 159.75 last week but reversed from there. As downside is contained above 156.85 so far, initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 156.85 will turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 156.17) and possibly below. On the upside, break of 159.75 will resume larger up trend instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96. This will remain the favored case as long as 151.39 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).