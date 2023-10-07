EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY rebounded strongly after diving to 154.32 last week. But upside is limited below 158.46. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 158.464 will argue that the pull back has from 159.75 is completed. Bias will be turned back to the upside for resuming larger up trend through 159.75 high. On the downside, below 156.07 minor support will resume the fall from 159.75 through 154.32 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 159.75 are views as a corrective pattern for now. As long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to continue through 159.75 at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 151.39 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper correction.

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).