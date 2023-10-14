EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY edged higher to 158.60 last week but retreated notably since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. For now, the favored case is still that correction from 159.75 has completed at 154.32. Above 158.60 will resume the rise from 154.32 and target 159.75 high. However, break of 156.50 will dampen this view, and bring another fall to extend the corrective pattern from 159.75.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 159.75 are views as a corrective pattern. As long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 159.75 at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 151.39 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper correction.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).