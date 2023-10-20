Fri, Oct 20, 2023 @ 11:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.81; (P) 158.38; (R1) 159.07; More….

EUR/JPY’s rise from 154.32 resumed by breaking 158.60 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to retest 159.75 next. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On he downside, break of 157.03 support is needed to signal completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 159.75 are views as a corrective pattern. As long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 159.75 at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 151.39 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper correction.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.