EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s up trend continued last week and hit as high as 161.93. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Further rise should be seen to 163.06 projection level next. Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside on first attempt. On the downside, below 161.01 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will target 169.96 (2008 high). On the downside, break of 154.32 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).