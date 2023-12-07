Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.26; (P) 158.69; (R1) 159.01; More..
EUR/JPY’s fall from 164.29 accelerates to as low as 157.34 so far. Intraday bias stays on the downside and deeper decline would be seen to 154.32 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 154.64). On the upside, above 158.56 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.
In the bigger picture, bearish divergence condition in 55 D EMA indicates that a medium term top could be formed at 164.29 already. Price actions from there are tentatively seen as a correction only. There is no clear sign that the up trend from 144.42 (2020 low) has completed yet. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 152.12) holds, another rally through 164.29 is still in favor as a later stage.