Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.70; (P) 156.09; (R1) 156.79; More..

EUR/JPY’s break of 155.98 minor support suggests that recovery from 153.15 has completed at 157.67 already. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 153.15 first. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 164.39 to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 148.69. For now, outlook will remain cautiously bearish as long as 157.67 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.