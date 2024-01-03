Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.84; (P) 155.59; (R1) 156.11; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, above 158.55 will resume the corrective rebound from 153.15. On the downside, break of 153.15 will resume whole fall from 164.39 to 61.8% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 148.69.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.