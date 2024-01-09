Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.59; (P) 158.04; (R1) 158.38; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Risk will stay on the upside as long as 155.06 support holds. On the upside, above 158.97 will resume the rebound from 153.15 to 100% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 160.46.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.