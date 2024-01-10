Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.42; (P) 157.73; (R1) 158.24; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral at this point, and further rally is in favor with 155.06 support intact. On the upside, above 158.97 will resume the rebound from 153.15 to 100% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 160.46.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.