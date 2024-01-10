EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.42; (P) 157.73; (R1) 158.24; More…

EUR/JPY’s rebound from 153.15 is resuming by breaking 158.97 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Next target is 100% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 160.46. For now, further rise will remain in favor as long as 157.19 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.