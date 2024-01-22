Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.90; (P) 161.38; (R1) 161.95; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with a temporary top formed at 161.84. Some consolidations could be seen first. But even in case of deep retreat, further rally is expected as long as 158.55 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 161.84 will resume whole rally from 153.15 to 161.8% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 163.79, which is close to 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage.